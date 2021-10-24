Stephen Curry reaches 5,000 assists, Warriors beat Kings

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 27 points and became the first player in Warriors franchise history to reach 5,000 assists, helping Golden State improve to 3-0 with a 119-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. Curry had 10 assists and seven rebounds. The two-time MVP had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of the Warriors’ first two games. Jordan Poole added 22 points, and Draymond Green had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Harrison Barnes scored 24 points for the Kings, and Richaun Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds. They are 1-2.