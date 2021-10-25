CDC extends cruise line health rules until mid-January

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials are extending until mid-January its rules that cruise ships must follow to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. The rules were scheduled to expire Nov. 1. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the extension makes only minor modifications to current rules. The agency says that after Jan. 15, it plans to move to a voluntary program for cruise companies to detect and control the spread of COVID-19 on their ships. An industry trade group pledged to continue working with CDC on health measures on board ships.