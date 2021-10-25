Ex-tennis coach pleads guilty in college admissions case

BOSTON (AP) — A former Georgetown University tennis coach has pleaded guilty in the ongoing college admissions bribery case. Gordon Ernst appeared virtually Monday in Boston federal court to acknowledge the plea change. The 54-year-old was accused of accepting more than $2 million to help the children of wealthy parents get into the school in Washington. He had been slated to face trial in November. Prosecutors recommend Ernst serve no more than four years in prison. Ernst has agreed to plead guilty to multiple counts of federal programs bribery and to forfeit $3.4 million earned from the scheme. He’ll be sentenced in March.