Making of Alec Baldwin movie is halted after fatal shooting

By RYAN PEARSON and GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Production of the movie that Alec Baldwin was making when he shot and killed a cinematographer last week has been officially halted. But producers of the Western described the move as “a pause rather than an end.” In an email to crew members, the movie’s production team confirmed that work on “Rust” has been suspended at least until the investigation is complete. The team says it is working with law enforcement and is conducting its own internal safety review. The sheriff’s investigation continued Monday. Court records indicate that moments before the shooting, Baldwin was explaining how he was going to draw the revolver from his holster.