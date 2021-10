CAMBRIA, Calif. (AP) — A pair of earthquakes rattled California’s central coast late Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.7 quake hit at 4:42 p.m., centered about 11 miles northwest of San Simeon. At 4:49 p.m., a 3.6 magnitude quake occurred in the same lightly populated area. There have been no immediate reports of damage or injury.