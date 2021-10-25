Record-breaking storm douses drought-stricken California

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Across Northern California, crews worked to clear streets of toppled trees and branches and to clean gutters clogged by debris carried by rainwater from a massive storm that caused flooding and rock slides, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands. Sacramento set a one-day record for rainfall with nearly 5.5 inches while San Francisco got more than 4 inches. Despite the problems, the rain and mountain snow were welcome in Northern California, which is so dry nearly all of it is classified as either experiencing extreme or exceptional drought. The wet weather also greatly reduces the chances of additional wildfires in a region that has borne the brunt of another devastating year of blazes.