Senator: YouTube, TikTok, Snap offering only small changes

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat are offering only “tweaks and minor changes” in their operations to ensure young users’ safety amid rising concern over the platforms’ potential harm to children, the head of a Senate panel told the companies’ executives. Sen. Richard Blumenthal heads the Senate subcommittee which recently heard from a Facebook data scientist. On Tuesday executives of YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat testified at the hearing. They said the platforms have tools in place to protect young users.