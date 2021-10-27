Authorities present initial findings in movie-set shooting

By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say they have recovered lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used on film set. Investigators discussed their initial findings Wednesday in the fatal movie-set shooting in which Alec Baldwin fired a gun used on set, killing a cinematographer and wounding the director. The shooting has baffled Hollywood professionals and prompted calls to better regulate firearms on sets or even ban them in the age of seamless computer-generated imagery. Court records say that an assistant director grabbed the gun from a cart and indicated the weapon was safe by yelling “cold gun.”