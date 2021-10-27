Authorities to present findings in ‘Rust’ movie-set shooting

By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN AND CEDAR ATTANASIO

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Investigators plan to discuss their initial findings in the fatal movie-set shooting in which Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing a cinematographer and wounding the director. The news conference scheduled for Wednesday by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies promises the first detailed public comments by investigators about the killing of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal at a New Mexico ranch. The shooting has baffled Hollywood professionals and prompted calls to better regulate firearms of sets or even ban them in the age of seamless computer-generated imagery. Court records say that an assistant director grabbed the gun from a cart and indicated the weapon was safe by yelling “cold gun.”