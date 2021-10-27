Officer charged with punching woman during road rage clash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a San Jose police officer was charged Wednesday with punching a woman during an alleged road-rage confrontation on the side of a San Francisco Bay Area highway in the summer while he was off-duty but still allegedly tried to call for police backup. The Mercury News reports 37-year-old George Brown was charged with felony assault under the color of authority, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor child endangerment in connection with the July 24 fight on the shoulder of Interstate 680 in San Jose. The listed attorney for Brown did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.