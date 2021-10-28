Chargers not looking past last year’s drubbing by Patriots

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Last season’s 45-0 win by the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Chargers was more significant than the final score. The loss dropped the Chargers to 3-9 and eliminated any hope of Anthony Lynn returning as coach. Despite four straight wins to close the season, Lynn was fired and Brandon Staley was hired. Staley’s aggressive nature on both sides of the ball has translated to a 4-2 start. Los Angeles has three wins over teams that made the playoffs last season, but the Chargers come into this game off a bye and their worst game of the season, a 34-6 defeat at Baltimore on Oct. 17 where they were outplayed in all three phases. New England (3-4) has plenty of momentum after its 54-13 victory over the New York Jets.