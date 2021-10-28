Guilty plea in three Humboldt County slayings

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old Northern California man has pleaded guilty to three murders under a plea agreement calling for a sentence of 150 years in prison. Mauricio Eduardo Sanchez-Johnson entered the pleas in Humboldt County Superior Court on Tuesday. The Times-Standard reports that Johnson also admitted three special allegations for use of a firearm. Forty-year-old Nikki Dion Metcalf, 40-year-old Margarett Lee Moon and 16-year-old Shelly Autumn Mae Moon were slain in Bear River earlier this year. The prosecution accepted the plea offer made by Johnson’s attorney. A prosecution statement say the sentence means the defendant will have a parole hearing in 25 years.