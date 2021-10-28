No. 21 Aztecs host Bulldogs in big Mountain West showdown

By The Associated Press

No. 21 San Diego State heads into a huge Mountain West Conference showdown against Fresno State looking to improve to 8-0 for the first time since 1975 and keep its lead over the Bulldogs in the West Division. The Aztecs are also looking to hang onto the Old Oil Can in this rivalry game. The Aztecs beat the Bulldogs 17-7 in the most recent meeting in 2019. This will be a heavyweight fight between the Aztecs’ stingy defense and the Bulldogs’ high-scoring offense.