UCLA presents new challenge for Utah’s run defense

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has struggled with its run defense this season after leading the Pac-12 in that category for the past three seasons. The Utes get another big test on Saturday against UCLA, a team that ranks second in the league in rushing yards per game. UCLA may need to lean heavily on the run game if quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is not able to play. Thompson-Robinson injured his arm during the Bruins’ 34-31 loss to Oregon.