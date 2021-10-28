WFT’s Del Rio jokes about channeling Tomlin on USC vacancy

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said he’d channel Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin when asked about the head coaching vacancy at the University of Southern California. Del Rio appeared to express interest two years ago in the USC job if it were open but supported then-coach Clay Helton. Del Rio on Thursday said he liked his job and felt really good about being a defensive coordinator in the NFL. He did not go as far as Tomlin, who called it a joke that he’d take a college job and added, “Never say never, but never.”