97% of San Francisco city staff vaccinated as deadline looms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mayor London Breed says more than 97% of San Francisco municipal employees are vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of a Monday deadline. After that workers must prove they’ve been vaccinated and return to the office for at least partially. Breed said Friday that only about 1,000 of the city’s 35,000-person workforce haven’t gotten the shots or reported their vaccination status. They include a total of 195 police officers, transit operators, firefighters and sheriff deputies who could eventually be terminated if they don’t comply. Breed says the numbers show the mandate is working.