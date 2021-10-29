California governor abruptly skips UN climate conference

By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says unspecified “family obligations” are responsible for his abrupt decision not to attend next week’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland. It was announced Friday that Newsom will take part virtually while the lieutenant governor will lead California’s delegation. A Newsom spokesperson wouldn’t provide details of what prompted the change of plans. But Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis says people should be understanding. Newsom has four children, ages 5 to 12. Newsom has spoken passionately about the need to act decisively on climate change issues. He has proposed bans on new oil drilling in the state and the sale of new gas-powered cars.