Inglewood police officer charged with selling cocaine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An Inglewood police officer has been charged him with trying to sell a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine to a law enforcement informant. Authorities say John Baca — a 21-year veteran of the department — was arrested last week and is facing federal charges of distributing the drug. Prosecutors say that in April and June, Baca sold cocaine for $22,000 to a witness who was cooperating with law enforcement. Meanwhile, Baca’s one-time police informant, Gerardo Ekonomo of South Los Angeles, was charged with a drug offense on Friday after FBI agents allegedly found heroin and cocaine buried in his yard.