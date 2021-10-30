USC admits ‘troubling delay’ in warning about fraternity

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The president of the University of Southern California said there was a “troubling delay” in warning the campus community about allegations of drugging and sexual assault by a fraternity weeks after receiving them. USC President Carol Folt said a confidential reporting program received five to seven such allegations at the Sigma Nu fraternity in late September, but the university didn’t alert the campus community until Oct. 21. During this period, another student reported she was sexually assaulted at the fraternity. The university has since suspended the fraternity. The allegations have sparked protests by numerous campus groups and are the latest in a series of scandals that have tarnished USC’s elite image.