1 injured by gunfire in fight at Pasadena Halloween party

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Police were looking for three men after a fight at a Pasadena Halloween party left several people injured, including a woman who was shot. A few hundred attended the party at a commercial building on South Raymond Avenue. At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, one woman was shot once and another was struck with the blunt end of a pistol after a fight broke out among a group of people. Pasadena police Lt. Mario Ortiz says the woman wounded by gunfire was taken to the hospital. She’s expected to survive. The three suspects fled the scene, injuring a few others as they left.