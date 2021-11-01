Authorities: California inmate suspected of killing cellmate

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they suspect an inmate killed his cellmate at a San Bernardino County jail. The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports Monday that 31-year-old Ceasar Adrian Wilkinson was arrested last week for investigation into the murder of his cellmate at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Authorities say deputies received a report of a disturbance on Oct. 6 and found 25-year-old Jorge Antonio Diaz-Millan, on the floor of a two-man cell. He was taken to a hospital where he died 10 days later. A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County sheriff’s department said Wilkinson had been in custody since September.