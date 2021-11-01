Morris returns, but Sounders held to 1-1 draw with Galaxy

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris made his return to the field eight months after suffering a major knee injury as the Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw. Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored in the 19th minute off a corner kick for the Galaxy, while Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick early in the second half after Cristian Roldan was fouled in the box. For the moment, Seattle went one-point clear of Sporting Kansas City and Colorado for first place in the West. Kansas City has two games remaining while both Seattle and Colorado have one. The Galaxy pulled even with Vancouver for one of the final playoff spots.