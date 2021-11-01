NHL suspends Canadiens forward Paquette 2 games for boarding

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette two games without pay for boarding Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras. The incident occurred in the first period of the Ducks’ 4-2 win over Montreal on Sunday in Anaheim. Paquette was given a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding. He will forfeit $9,500 in salary. Paquette will be eligible to return when Montreal hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.