Veteran jockey Miguel Mena, 34, dies in pedestrian accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has announced that jockey Miguel Mena, who won nearly 2,100 thoroughbred races in North America and earned $72.4 million in prize money, has died following a pedestrian accident. He was 34. The track announced in a release that Mena was killed Sunday night on westbound Interstate 64 in east Louisville. A Jefferson County coroner’s office release stated only that Mena died from blunt force injuries in an accident. The Peruvian native’s 451 wins at Churchill Downs rank 15th all-time. Mena won 16 stakes races at the historic track including two in the Stephen Foster Stakes. His career victory total includes 136 stakes and 37 graded races.

