Mitchell, Conley power Jazz past Sacramento 119-113

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points and Mike Conley add a season-best 30 points, lifting the Utah Jazz to a 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings. Conley scored 13, including three 3s, in the fourth quarter, and Rudy Gobert made six clutch free throws down the stretch to move Utah to 7-1 on the season. Gobert had 12 points, 20 rebounds and four blocked shots. Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 23 points and Buddy Hield had 19. Seven Sacramento players scored in double figures.