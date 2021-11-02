Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette that plowed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a residential thoroughfare west of the Las Vegas Strip. The Toyota caught fire and the driver died. Police say the 22-year-old Ruggs “showed signs of impairment.” Court records show he faces charges of felony DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.