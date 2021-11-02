Truckee extends moratorium on new short-term rentals to June

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The Truckee Town Council has voted unanimously to extend a moratorium on new short-term rental certificates until at least June 15. Last month, the council enacted a 45-day moratorium on new rentals in response to an increasing shortage of affordable housing for local workers. The Sierra Sun reports the extension approved last week allow the town to continue studying different types of short-term rental properties north of Lake Tahoe. It also allows for a review of how they’re handled in other communities in Nevada, Colorado, California, New Mexico and Washington. Truckee currently has about 1,200 short-term rental permits.