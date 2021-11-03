$3.4B San Diego airport terminal project is now underway

SAN DIEGO (AP) — After nearly a decade of planning, work has started at San Diego International Airport on a $3.4 billion project that will eventually replace the 1960s-era Terminal 1 and build a new airport access road. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the project got underway this week after the Federal Aviation Administration approved a federal environmental impact analysis. Initial work ranges from removal of vacant cargo buildings to relocation of utilities. The new terminal will have 30 gates and improved food and retail concessions plus a baggage system capable of handling 2,000 bags per hour during peak periods.