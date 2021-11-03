DoorDash adds safety features to help protect drivers

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

DoorDash is adding security features to its app to help protect drivers. The San Francisco-based delivery company said Wednesday it’s partnering with security company ADT on the new features, which will be available to all U.S. DoorDash drivers by the end of this year. Under the new system, DoorDash drivers who feel unsafe can connect to an ADT agent using a button in DoorDash’s app. Drivers can also swipe an emergency button to request immediate assistance. The changes come after a handful of cases last year in which delivery drivers were assaulted or killed.