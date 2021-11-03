Giants RB Saquon Barkley and 3 others in COVID-19 protocol

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants injured star running Saquon Barkley and two other starters did not practice Wednesday after being placed in the COVID-19 protocol along with assistant coach Burton Burns. Safety Xavier McKinney and left guard Matt Skura also did not practice because of the virus which was detected on Tuesday after the team returned from a game in Kansas City against the Chiefs on Monday night. Because of the results, the Giants required all players, coaches, team personnel and management to retest on Wednesday. Barkley and the two players tested positive Wednesday. Burns’ positive result came Tuesday.