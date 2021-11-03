High court seems ready to strike down New York gun law

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law. But the justices also seem worried that a broad ruling could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums and other gathering places.The court was hearing arguments in its biggest guns case in more than a decade. It’s a dispute over whether New York’s law violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”Chief Justice John Roberts and other conservative members of the court suggested New York’s law goes too far.