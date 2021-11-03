Kings beat Blues 3-2 in shootout to extend win streak to 3

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arthur Kaliyev scored in the fourth round of a shootout and the Los Angeles Kings extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Both teams scored twice in the first three rounds of the tiebreaker. Adrian Kempe and Alex Iafallo also converted for the Kings. David Perron and Jordan Kyrou made their shots for the Blues. Kempe and Kaliyev scored third-period goals for Los Angeles, which trailed 1-0 after two. Torey Krug had a goal and an assist, Brayden Schenn scored a power-play goal and Vladimir Tarasenko extended his point streak to seven games with a pair of assists for the Blues.