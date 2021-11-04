2 shot in San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury in broad daylight

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two people have been shot in broad daylight in San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury neighborhood, an area popular with young homeless people and with tourists seeking to visit the center of the city’s hippie heritage. San Francisco Police Commander Raj Vaswani said in a tweet that two people were shot on Haight and Masonic Streets but offered no other information. Video of the scene posted online shows police have cordoned off a large section of Haight Street with yellow crime scene tape. Police didn’t immediately respond to a call and email seeking more information.