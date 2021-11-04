Royal jewels set to go up for auction in Geneva next week

GENEVA (AP) — A diamond bracelet that once belonged to France’s Marie Antoinette and jewels that dangled from a Russian grand duchess are among the featured items going up for auction next week in Geneva. Also going under the hammer in the lakeside Swiss city will be a pair of high-top Nike sneakers from the late NBA star Kobe Bryant. The blue, white and gold Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 basketball shoes are expected to fetch up to 35,000 Swiss francs, or about $38,000, during a Nov. 11 sale at Sotheby’s. Bryant wore the sneakers in a March 17, 2004, victory over the L.A. Clippers, according to the auction house.