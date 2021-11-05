Los Angeles utility worker electrocuted in underground vault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles utility worker was electrocuted while working in an electrical vault. The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on Terminal Island in Los Angeles harbor. The Department of Water and Power says the worker was part of a cable splicing crew and came in contact with an energized circuit in an underground vault. Co-workers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, but he did not survive. The worker’s name was not immediately released. The utility says it is working with appropriate agencies investigating the incident.