San Francisco police sergeant arrested in pharmacy robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a San Francisco police officer was arrested in San Mateo on suspicion of robbing a pharmacy and is on unpaid leave pending an internal investigation. KTVU-TV reported Friday that San Francisco Police Sgt. Davin Cole was booked on charges of robbery in the second degree and resisting arrest for the robbery at a Rite Aid Wednesday. Cole posted bond of $57,500 and was not in custody. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The 27-year veteran was off duty at the time of the robbery and allegedly resisted arrest by trying to run away.