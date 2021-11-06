Álvarez stops Plant to become undisputed 168-pound champ

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canelo Álvarez became the first undisputed four-belt super middleweight world champion in boxing history when he stopped Caleb Plant in the 1tth round with two dramatic knockdowns. Álvarez added Plant’s IBF title to his own WBC, WBA and WBO belts with a steady tactical performance culminating in a brilliant display of his vaunted power to finish the previously unbeaten Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Álvarez had to grind through a difficult matchup with the tenacious Plant. In the opening seconds of the 11th round, he sent Plant crashing to the canvas with a vicious combination followed by an uppercut.