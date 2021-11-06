Arizona breaks 20-game losing steak, beating depleted Cal

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona ended the nation’s longest losing streak at 20 games, beating COVID-19-depleted California 10-3 on Saturday on Michael Wiley’s 10-yard touchdown run with 2:17 left. Wiley capped a 55-yard drive — the longest by either team in a game that featured 18 punts — that was set up by Stanley Berryhill III’s 25-yard punt return. Arizona quarterback Will Plummer had 197 yards of total offense and the Wildcats held California to 122 yards while winning for the first time since a 35-30 victory over Colorado on Oct. 5, 2019. Cal played without starting quarterback Chase Garbers. He was one of seven starters and 24 players and coaches who were unavailable. Cal announced Thursday that “multiple” players were in Covid protocols and would not play