Boise State dominates in 40-14 win at No. 25 Fresno State

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Hank Bachmeier passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and Boise State had five sacks and forced three turnovers to mute No. 25 Fresno State’s high-scoring offense in a 40-14 victory Saturday night. Boise State (5-4, 3-2) dominated in the rematch of the 2018 Mountain West championship game. The Broncos lost that snow-filled game in overtime and had to wait three years to get their revenge, but never trailed and took advantage of a sloppy night by the Bulldogs (7-3, 4-2). George Holani rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries. Jonah Dalmas matched his career best with field goals. Jake Haener passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns for Fresno State, but threw three interceptions — one in the end zone.