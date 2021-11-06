Knicks Go wins Breeders’ Cup Classic; Japan takes 2 wins

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Knicks Go set the early pace and kicked away to a 2 3/4-length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar. Ridden by Joel Rosario, 5-year-old Knicks Go squared off against a trio of top 3-year-olds — controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality and hometown hero Hot Rod Charlie. Sent off at 3-1 odds, Knicks Go paid $8.40 to win for trainer Brad Cox. He also saddled 9-5 favorite Essential Quality, who finished third.