For headliner at deadly show, chaos part of popular formula

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travis Scott’s high-energy performances are known for being chaotic and fun-filled shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving. On Friday night, something went wrong. At least eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 were killed during a crowd surge Friday evening. Scott’s concert past includes criminal charges stemming from shows in Chicago and Arkansas, and experts believe he should take a hard look at changing the approach of his show.