McKinney has 2 picks, Giants edge Raiders 23-16

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Xavier McKinney returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown early in the second half and picked off another errant throw by Derek Carr late as the New York Giants beat the Las Vegas Raiders 23-16. The Raiders fell to an NFL-worst 3-16 after a bye week over the last 19 years. New York’s Daniel Jones threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram and Graham Gano added three field goals. Filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley, former Raider Devontae Booker ran for 99 yards before leaving late with a hip injury. The Giants improved to 3-6 while the Raiders fell to 5-3.