US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

By ELLIOT SPAGAT and CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The happy reunions played out Monday as the U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers. The easing of pandemic restrictions allowed families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged. It also offered a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. American citizens and permanent residents were always allowed to enter the U.S., but the travel bans grounded tourists, thwarted business travelers and often keep relatives far apart. Travelers must have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.