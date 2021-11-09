Astroworld emergency operational plan lacked surge protocol

By JUAN A. LOZANO and ROBERT BUMSTED

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Emergency plans for the Astroworld music festival did not include protocols for dangerous crowd surges. But that’s what authorities believe happened Friday night when eight people died at the Houston music festival. Hundreds of others were injured, including a 9-year-old boy whose family said was still in a coma on Tuesday. Attendees described scenes of panic in the crowd as fans pressed forward when rapper Travis Scott took to the stage. The concert area remains largely in place as authorities continue a criminal investigation. More than 20 lawsuits have already been filed, accusing organizers of failing to take simple crowd-control steps or staff properly.