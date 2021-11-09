California officer dies after missing vaccination deadline

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Chronical reports that a police officer who was placed on leave for missing the city of San Francisco’s deadline to be inoculated has died after being stricken by COVID-19. The wife of Officer Jack Nyce tells the newspaper he tested positive on Nov. 2 and died Saturday at a hospital in Manteca. The vice president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, Lt. Tracy McCray, says Nyce was on a 30-day stint of paid administrative leave because he had not received the vaccination required by the city. Nyce was a 17-year employee of the department.