Outside of Oregon, it’s a rocky season for the Pac-12

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

Outside of Oregon, this has been a rocky season for the Pac-12. The conference started with five Top 25 football teams and high hopes. Now the fifth-ranked Ducks are flying solo in the AP poll. This season has seen the firing of coaches and assistants, a coach reprimanded for a sideline incident, few headline-grabbing wins over other Power 5 schools and stunning losses. A league renowned for elite passers doesn’t even have a QB in the top 15 in yards passing.