Pandemic sparks union activity where it was rare: Bookstores

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The rise of labor action during the pandemic includes a business where unions once were rare: bookstores. Since 2020, employees have unionized or are trying to do so everywhere from Printed Matter in New York City to Bookshop Santa Cruz in California. In Minnesota, workers at four Half Price Book stores have announced plans to unionize. Bookselling, especially independent bookselling, has a long affinity with liberal politics and a long sense of mission that transcends the desire to make a profit. But when workers organize, even the most progressive-minded owners might object.