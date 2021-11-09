Up to 9 inches of snow in parts of Sierra, heavy Tahoe rain

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A fast-moving storm packing winds gusting up to 70 mph dumped more than a half-foot of snow on parts of the Sierra and more than an inch of rain at Lake Tahoe before starting to move out of the region early Tuesday. The National Weather Service reported 9 inches of snow overnight at the top of the Mammoth Mountain ski resort south of Yosemite National Park. Seven inches fell on Tahoe’s northwest shore at the Palisades Tahoe resort and 4 inches at Mt. Rose near Reno. Rain totals ranged from nearly 1.2 inches at Tahoe City and South Lake Tahoe to .8 inch near Gardnerville and in Verdi.