Chargers’ NFL-worst run defense to be tested again by Cook

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers’ run defense is the worst in the NFL, and the team is trying to improve while facing some of the league’s top backs. The Chargers face Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Cook is eighth in the league in rushing with 554 yards. Chargers coach Brandon Staley was hired in the offseason after coordinating the Rams’ top-ranked defense. Staley says he’s seen progress from his defensive line and he believes his team can force more negative plays on first and second down.