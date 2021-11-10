DeSean Jackson feels he’s right fit for reeling Raiders

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders had a need at wide receiver and brought in a veteran known for catching the deep ball. DeSean Jackson says it’s “special” to play for a team he rooted for as a kid. Jackson’s first game with Las Vegas will be Sunday night against AFC West rival Kansas City. Jackson was released last week by the Los Angeles Rams. He targeted 15 times with the Rams and had eight receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders cut speedy wide receiver Henry Ruggs III last week after he was involved in a car crash that killed a woman and her dog. Ruggs faces decades in prison.